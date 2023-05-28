Memorial Weekend Celebration with Wood-fired Pizza

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 27th & 28th, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine on the Terrace. Enjoy the best views while sipping on our new 2021 Family Series Chardonnay- a sneak peek this weekend only! Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.



Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.

Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.



Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.

8" Personal Pizza, $16/each

Options:

Margherita

Mushroom & Truffle

Sausage & Fennel



All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.