Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/events/
All Dates:May 28, 2023 10:30 am - 4:30 pm

Memorial Weekend Celebration with Wood-fired Pizza

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 27th & 28th, at Knudsen Vineyards for wood-fired pizza and wine on the Terrace. Enjoy the best views while sipping on our new 2021 Family Series Chardonnay- a sneak peek this weekend only! Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event.

Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.
Pizza will be served from 11 am - 3 pm.

Wood-fired pizza by Taste of Excellence.
8" Personal Pizza, $16/each
Options:
Margherita
Mushroom & Truffle
Sausage & Fennel

All payment for pizza will be paid directly to Taste of Excellence at the time of order.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

