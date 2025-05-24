Memorial Weekend - BBQ, Live music and Wine

Gather together on Memorial Weekend, May 24th & 25th, at Knudsen Vineyards for BBQ, live music and wine on the Terrace. Soak up the beginning of summer and cheers to friends & family! Flights, glasses and bottle service will be available for this event. Live music from 12 - 4 pm featuring Jacob Westfall (Saturday) and Rick Biordi (Sunday). Limited seating; reservations are recommended to guarantee your seat.



BBQ provided by Taste of Excellence, $18 per plate*.

Each plate will include:

House made Pinot noir BBQ pulled pork sliders (2) with creamy slaw and picked shallot and homestyle baked beans.

Vegetarian option: Portobello mushroom slider

*Payment for BBQ will be made directly to Taste of Excellence



Tables are available for 90 minutes. Once your time is completed, we have additional spaces if you would like to extend your stay with us. We kindly ask that you not bring personal chairs for this event.



Reservations available for groups of 1-6. Walk-ins welcome for groups of 1- 6 based on availability. Walk-in groups over 6, seating may not be available. For groups of 7+, please email info@knudsenvineyards.com. Additional fees and requirements may apply. To ensure we are ready for you, please include all guests in your reservation, including minors and non-drinking guests.



*Please note: a $10 fee will be applied per non-drinking guest. A non-alcoholic drink and snack is included. We kindly ask guests call ahead if bringing four-legged friends. Please see our FAQ's for more information.