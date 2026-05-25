Memorial Weekend at YVV

Whether you’re headed home from the coast, wrapping up your weekend adventures, or simply looking for a reason to get outside, make a stop at Yamhill Valley Vineyards. Sunday Funday is an easygoing way to enjoy wine, fresh air, and a little extra time in wine country and we're expanding it out for all three days of Memorial Weekend!



Here’s what to expect:



In the Tasting Room



- By the glass specials on wine



- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite



- $5 off charcuterie boards, $10 off for Wine Club members



On the Estate



- Access to our self-guided vineyard hiking trails



- Bring-your-own-picnic to our grassy lawn



- Croquet and cornhole for some friendly competition







Available every sunny Sunday and holiday weekends—weather permitting!