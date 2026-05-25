|Location:
|Yamhill Valley Vineyards
|Map:
|16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038433100
|Email:
|info@yamhill.com
|Website:
|https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=sunday-funday-all-weekend-long%21--1773242853--470
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend at YVV
Whether you’re headed home from the coast, wrapping up your weekend adventures, or simply looking for a reason to get outside, make a stop at Yamhill Valley Vineyards. Sunday Funday is an easygoing way to enjoy wine, fresh air, and a little extra time in wine country and we're expanding it out for all three days of Memorial Weekend!
Here’s what to expect:
In the Tasting Room
- By the glass specials on wine
- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite
- $5 off charcuterie boards, $10 off for Wine Club members
On the Estate
- Access to our self-guided vineyard hiking trails
- Bring-your-own-picnic to our grassy lawn
- Croquet and cornhole for some friendly competition
Available every sunny Sunday and holiday weekends—weather permitting!
When the sun’s out, so are we!