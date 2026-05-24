 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.yamhill.com/events?eventTitle=sunday-funday-all-weekend-long%21--1773242853--470
All Dates:May 23, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 24, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 25, 2026 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Weekend at YVV

Whether you’re headed home from the coast, wrapping up your weekend adventures, or simply looking for a reason to get outside, make a stop at Yamhill Valley Vineyards. Sunday Funday is an easygoing way to enjoy wine, fresh air, and a little extra time in wine country and we're expanding it out for all three days of Memorial Weekend!

Here’s what to expect:

In the Tasting Room

- By the glass specials on wine

- 10% off bottles enjoyed onsite

- $5 off charcuterie boards, $10 off for Wine Club members

On the Estate

- Access to our self-guided vineyard hiking trails

- Bring-your-own-picnic to our grassy lawn

- Croquet and cornhole for some friendly competition



Available every sunny Sunday and holiday weekends—weather permitting!

When the sun’s out, so are we!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable