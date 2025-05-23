 Calendar Home
Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars
Map:Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Rd, Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: (541) 424-2478
Email:info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
Website:https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine/events/bluebird-hill-cellars-memorial-weekend-open-house-2025-05-23-12-00
All Dates:May 23, 2025 - May 26, 2025 Open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House, open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on May 23 - 26. We will be offering a variety of tasting flights from $10 to $25,

Special Guest Artist Sunday, May 25th: Elisa Saucy!

Elisa Saucy has been pounding, bending, and playing with metal and fire for over 23 years to create her artisan jewelry line. For 6 years, her partner Rob has joined forces in creating their jewelry lines from their studio located in the foothills of the Oregon Coast Range. Take a moment to see how jewelry can speak to you.

Memorial Day Weekend at Bluebird Hill Cellars! 5/23 - 5/26, open daily noon to 5:00 pm!

Bluebird Hill Cellars
Bluebird Hill Cellars 25059 Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Rd, Monroe, OR 97456
May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable