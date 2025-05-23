Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House, open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on May 23 - 26. We will be offering a variety of tasting flights from $10 to $25,



Special Guest Artist Sunday, May 25th: Elisa Saucy!



Elisa Saucy has been pounding, bending, and playing with metal and fire for over 23 years to create her artisan jewelry line. For 6 years, her partner Rob has joined forces in creating their jewelry lines from their studio located in the foothills of the Oregon Coast Range. Take a moment to see how jewelry can speak to you.



