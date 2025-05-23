|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars
|Map:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars, 25059 Larson Rd, Monroe, OR 97456
|Phone:
|(541) 424-2478
|Email:
|info@bluebirdhillcellars.wine
|Website:
|https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.wine/events/bluebird-hill-cellars-memorial-weekend-open-house-2025-05-23-12-00
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend Open House
Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Open House, open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on May 23 - 26. We will be offering a variety of tasting flights from $10 to $25,
Special Guest Artist Sunday, May 25th: Elisa Saucy!
Elisa Saucy has been pounding, bending, and playing with metal and fire for over 23 years to create her artisan jewelry line. For 6 years, her partner Rob has joined forces in creating their jewelry lines from their studio located in the foothills of the Oregon Coast Range. Take a moment to see how jewelry can speak to you.
