Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.560.8266
Email:info@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events/
All Dates:May 25, 2024 - May 26, 2024 11 am to 5 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Memorial Day weekend enjoy an OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26.

The open house features a walk-through-style tasting of spring-release wines and team favorites.

Allow one hour to stroll and enjoy a full flight of estate wines. No table-side service or seated tastings will be available.

RSVPs are appreciated but do not ensure seating or a reserved space.

Expect Oregon weather – pack an extra layer.

No pets, please.

Connect with our hospitality team with question 503.560.8266

 

Fee: $30 Tasting fee

Fairsing Vineyard
20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
