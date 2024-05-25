Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Memorial Day weekend enjoy an OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26.



The open house features a walk-through-style tasting of spring-release wines and team favorites.



Allow one hour to stroll and enjoy a full flight of estate wines. No table-side service or seated tastings will be available.



RSVPs are appreciated but do not ensure seating or a reserved space.



Expect Oregon weather – pack an extra layer.



No pets, please.



Connect with our hospitality team with question 503.560.8266

Fee: $30 Tasting fee