|Location:
|Fairsing Vineyard
|Map:
|20881 NE Laughlin Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503.560.8266
|Email:
|info@fairsingvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://fairsingvineyard.com/events/
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend Open House
Memorial Day weekend enjoy an OPEN HOUSE Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26.
The open house features a walk-through-style tasting of spring-release wines and team favorites.
Allow one hour to stroll and enjoy a full flight of estate wines. No table-side service or seated tastings will be available.
RSVPs are appreciated but do not ensure seating or a reserved space.
Expect Oregon weather – pack an extra layer.
No pets, please.
Connect with our hospitality team with question 503.560.8266
Fee: $30 Tasting fee
