Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Sample the latest releases from Bells Up! Throughout Memorial Day weekend, visit our micro-boutique, un-domaine winery—no appointment necessary.



Owner/winemaker Dave Specter will pour tastings of several handcrafted wines, including 2019 Rhapsody Pinot Blanc, 2019 Prelude Estate Rosé of Pinot Noir, and 2018 Firebird Syrah. Enjoy them with light fare pairings as you soak in the spectacular views of the Willamette Valley from our expansive new winery porch.



Tastings are $20 per person, refunded with a $75 per person wine purchase. Members of Bells Up’s Fanfare Club enjoy complimentary tastings throughout the event. Need more information? Visit bellsupwinery.com or call 503-537-1328.





