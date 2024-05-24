Memorial Day Weekend on the Stoller Lawn

Your seat on the lawn is waiting for you. Enjoy the long weekend with a glass of wine in hand and a view of the iconic Stoller oak tree and tire swing. Kids are welcome to play on the Lawn, we’ll have plenty of wine and food available, and best of all – no reservations are needed to spend the day with us.



To celebrate 30 years since the founding of our Estate, we are extending complimentary tastings for all guests. Join us throughout the weekend for fun specials and to enjoy your complimentary tastings.



Active and former military and veterans will receive a complimentary charcuterie board as a token of gratitude for your service.



Lawn seating is first-come, first-served – no reservations needed! If you prefer to plan ahead, we recommend you book a Classic Tasting experience in our Heritage Tasting Room. No matter how and when you choose to join us, we can’t wait to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend with you.