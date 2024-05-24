 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Website:http://https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/memorial-day-weekend-on-the-lawn/
All Dates:May 24, 2024 - May 27, 2024

Memorial Day Weekend on the Stoller Lawn

Your seat on the lawn is waiting for you. Enjoy the long weekend with a glass of wine in hand and a view of the iconic Stoller oak tree and tire swing. Kids are welcome to play on the Lawn, we’ll have plenty of wine and food available, and best of all – no reservations are needed to spend the day with us.

To celebrate 30 years since the founding of our Estate, we are extending complimentary tastings for all guests. Join us throughout the weekend for fun specials and to enjoy your complimentary tastings.

Active and former military and veterans will receive a complimentary charcuterie board as a token of gratitude for your service.

Lawn seating is first-come, first-served – no reservations needed! If you prefer to plan ahead, we recommend you book a Classic Tasting experience in our Heritage Tasting Room. No matter how and when you choose to join us, we can’t wait to celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend with you.

Your seat on the lawn is waiting for you. Enjoy the long weekend with a glass of wine in hand and a view of the iconic Stoller oak tree and tire swing. Kids are welcome to play on the Lawn, we’ll have plenty of wine and food available, and best of all – no reservations are needed to spend the day with us.To celebrate 30 years since the founding of our Estate, we are extending complimentary ...
Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable