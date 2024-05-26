|Location:
2995 Michigan City Rd Nw
2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
5033621596
cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
http://www.redhawkwine.com
Memorial Day Weekend Festival
Memorial Day Weekend Festival! Come enjoy the views and great vibes,
Music 1- 4pm Food Trucks 11-5pm. Reservations NOT requierd, parties of 8 or more recommended. No outside alcohol, No entry fee.
Saturday, May 25th - Music: TBD/ Food Truck - B's Plate (comfort food)
Sunday, May 26th - Music: Derek Kidd/ Food Truck Curbside Bacon
Monday, May 27th - Music: Joni Harms/ Food Truck Lobster Dogs
Fee: $0
Three days of live music, food trucks, views, and vibes. Come visit us here at the Hawk!