Memorial Day Weekend Festival

Memorial Day Weekend Festival! Come enjoy the views and great vibes,

Music 1- 4pm Food Trucks 11-5pm. Reservations NOT requierd, parties of 8 or more recommended. No outside alcohol, No entry fee.



Saturday, May 25th - Music: TBD/ Food Truck - B's Plate (comfort food)

Sunday, May 26th - Music: Derek Kidd/ Food Truck Curbside Bacon

Monday, May 27th - Music: Joni Harms/ Food Truck Lobster Dogs

Fee: $0