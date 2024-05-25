 Calendar Home
Location:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd Nw, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhakwine.com
Website:http://www.redhawkwine.com
All Dates:May 25, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 26, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 27, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Festival

Memorial Day Weekend Festival! Come enjoy the views and great vibes,
Music 1- 4pm Food Trucks 11-5pm. Reservations NOT requierd, parties of 8 or more recommended. No outside alcohol, No entry fee.

Saturday, May 25th - Music: TBD/ Food Truck - B's Plate (comfort food)
Sunday, May 26th - Music: Derek Kidd/ Food Truck Curbside Bacon
Monday, May 27th - Music: Joni Harms/ Food Truck Lobster Dogs

 

Fee: $0

Three days of live music, food trucks, views, and vibes. Come visit us here at the Hawk!

