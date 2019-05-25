 Calendar Home
Location:Redhawk Vineyard & Winery
Map:2995 Michigan City Rd. NW, Salem, OR, 32 97304
Phone: 5033621596
Email:cellarmaster@redhawkwine.com
Website:http://Redhawk Winery2995 Michigan City Ln NWSalem, OR 97304
All Dates:May 25, 2019 - May 27, 2019

Memorial Day Weekend Festival

Join us for wine & barrel tasting, delicious food & our incredible view.

We will be serving our popular -tri-tip sandwiches, homemade sausage, smoked salmon pate, salad, cheeses & more!

Meet the winemaker, sample our current selections of wine and barrel taste a future release.

All included with $12 tasting fee. Best deal in town! Special wine discounts during the festival.

 

Wine tasting, live music, food.

