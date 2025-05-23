 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734-____
Phone: 541-546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/high-desert-horror-and-the-lava-lake-murders
All Dates:May 23, 2025 - May 25, 2025

Memorial Day Weekend at Maragas Winery

Celebrating the American Dream and a toast to those who gave to make it all happen. Veterans get a 10% Discount all weekend. On Saturday, a “Mood” music celebration, of course Started off by a live rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Wine, beer, food, and music, all in a beautiful setting, just 10 minutes north of Redmond on Hwy. 97

Maragas Winery
