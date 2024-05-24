 Calendar Home
Location:Coleman Vineyard
Map:22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034376071
Email:tastingroom@colemanwine.com
Website:http://https://www.colemanwine.com/events/memorial-day-weekend-2024/
All Dates:May 24, 2024 - May 27, 2024 11am-5pm

Memorial Day Weekend at Coleman

Enjoy the pleasures of a small family wine estate, established in 1991. We'll feature exclusive tastings of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris verticals along with Chardonnay, semi-sparkling, and other small lots. Small bites are included with your flight.
Tasting fee waived with $50 bottle purchase.

 

Fee: $25

Coleman Vineyard
Coleman Vineyard 22734 22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
