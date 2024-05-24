|Location:
Coleman Vineyard
|Map:
22734 SW Latham Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
5034376071
|Email:
tastingroom@colemanwine.com
|Website:
http://https://www.colemanwine.com/events/memorial-day-weekend-2024/
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend at Coleman
Enjoy the pleasures of a small family wine estate, established in 1991. We'll feature exclusive tastings of Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris verticals along with Chardonnay, semi-sparkling, and other small lots. Small bites are included with your flight.
Tasting fee waived with $50 bottle purchase.
Fee: $25