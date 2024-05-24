 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: (360) 624-6531
Email:info@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://anichecellars.com/event/memorial-day-weekend-release/
All Dates:May 24, 2024 - May 27, 2024

Memorial Day Weekend at AniChe Cellars

The sun's out! Sit back, take in that view, and sip some wine. ⁠

Join us for Memorial Day Weekend! We will be here 12-6 today through the long weekend to welcome summertime!⁠

We have some freshly released wines for you to taste. Our patio plant game is poppin', And that view! Hello, summer!⁠

Walk-ins and reservations are welcomed

 

Fee: $25 tastings

The sun's out! Sit back, take in that view, and sip some wine. ⁠⁠Join us for Memorial Day Weekend! We will be here 12-6 today through the long weekend to welcome summertime!⁠⁠We have some freshly released wines for you to taste. Our patio plant game is poppin', And that view! Hello, summer!⁠⁠Walk-ins and reservations are welcomed   Fee: $25 tastings
AniChe Cellars
AniChe Cellars 98651 71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable