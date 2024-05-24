|Location:
AniChe Cellars
|Map:
71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
(360) 624-6531
|Email:
info@anichecellars.com
|Website:
http://https://anichecellars.com/event/memorial-day-weekend-release/
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend at AniChe Cellars
The sun's out! Sit back, take in that view, and sip some wine.
Join us for Memorial Day Weekend! We will be here 12-6 today through the long weekend to welcome summertime!
We have some freshly released wines for you to taste. Our patio plant game is poppin', And that view! Hello, summer!
Walk-ins and reservations are welcomed
Fee: $25 tastings