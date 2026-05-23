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Location:Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events
All Dates:May 23, 2026 - May 24, 2026

Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Weekend - Venture to the charm and beauty of Central Oregon's Pastoral Countryside to enjoy award winning wine, live music, house made wine friendly foods, and relax. Sat. Ballad Rock & Blues. Sun. Jazz - both days beginning at 1pm. Free admission.

live music, house made foods. Sat. Ballad Rock & Blues. Sun. Jazz

Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here) 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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