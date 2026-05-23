|Location:
|Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
|Phone:
|5415465464
|Email:
|info@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend
Memorial Weekend - Venture to the charm and beauty of Central Oregon's Pastoral Countryside to enjoy award winning wine, live music, house made wine friendly foods, and relax. Sat. Ballad Rock & Blues. Sun. Jazz - both days beginning at 1pm. Free admission.
live music, house made foods. Sat. Ballad Rock & Blues. Sun. Jazz