Memorial Day Weekend

Launch your summer season and enjoy Memorial Day weekend with Fairsing Vineyard.

Take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley while savoring estate-grown Fairsing Vineyard wines



Select from a wine flight tasting or an elevated experience with wines complemented by charcuterie, artisan cheeses, spreads, fruits, nuts, and more.



Cheese plates are available featuring selections from Portland's Cowbell Cheese. Ask to review additional culinary options.



Memorial Day weekend will showcase a variety of spring-release wines and Oregon Wine Month offerings.



Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are encouraged to ensure seating and patio access.



Reservations are required for the Elevated Seated Tasting experience. Reserve via www.FairsingVineyard.com/visit



Connect with the Fairsing team with questions or requests at 503.560.8266.