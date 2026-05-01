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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:May 23, 2026 - May 25, 2026 Walk-ins welcome

Memorial Day Weekend

Launch your summer season and enjoy Memorial Day weekend with Fairsing Vineyard.
Take in panoramic views of the Willamette Valley while savoring estate-grown Fairsing Vineyard wines

Select from a wine flight tasting or an elevated experience with wines complemented by charcuterie, artisan cheeses, spreads, fruits, nuts, and more.

Cheese plates are available featuring selections from Portland's Cowbell Cheese. Ask to review additional culinary options.

Memorial Day weekend will showcase a variety of spring-release wines and Oregon Wine Month offerings.

Walk-ins are welcome. Reservations are encouraged to ensure seating and patio access.

Reservations are required for the Elevated Seated Tasting experience. Reserve via www.FairsingVineyard.com/visit

Connect with the Fairsing team with questions or requests at 503.560.8266.

Expand your weekend. Join Fairsing Vineyard for incredible wines and spectacular views

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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