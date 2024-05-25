 Calendar Home
Location:Solena Estate Tasting Room
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
Phone: 5036623700
Email:info@solenaestate.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/solena-estate-yamhill/event/472065/memorial-day-paella-party
All Dates:May 25, 2024 - May 26, 2024

Memorial Day Paella Party at Solena Estate

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 25th, and kick off Memorial Day weekend in style! Join us for an extraordinary celebration featuring live music from Chinese Cloud Machine, exceptional wines, and beautiful fresh Paella.

Don't miss out on the ultimate Memorial Day experience!

May 25th - 2:00pm-7:00pm - Soléna Estate

Tickets: $65 General

 

Fee: $65

Paella Party at Solena Estate, May 25th, 2:00-7:00 PM

Solena Estate Tasting Room
Solena Estate Tasting Room 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148-8420
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable