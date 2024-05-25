Memorial Day Paella Party at Solena Estate

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 25th, and kick off Memorial Day weekend in style! Join us for an extraordinary celebration featuring live music from Chinese Cloud Machine, exceptional wines, and beautiful fresh Paella.



Don't miss out on the ultimate Memorial Day experience!



May 25th - 2:00pm-7:00pm - Soléna Estate



Tickets: $65 General

