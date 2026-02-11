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Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036625323
Email:sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
Website:https://saffronfields.com/product/memorial-day-open-house
All Dates:May 23, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Memorial Day Open House

Kick off the holiday weekend with us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for our Memorial Day Open House. Spend the afternoon exploring a curated selection of Saffron Fields wines while enjoying delicious catered bites and immersive sensory experiences designed to highlight the character of our wines.

Wander the vineyard, taste through a special lineup from our portfolio, and engage your senses as you discover the aromas, textures, and flavors that define Saffron Fields.
Join us for a relaxed and memorable start to summer in Oregon wine country!

Your ticket includes access to our featured wine tasting experience and catered bites. Guests $30 | complimentary for SFV Club Members

 

Fee: $30

A special selection of Saffron Fields wines, catered bites, and interactive sensory experiences

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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