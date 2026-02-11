Memorial Day Open House

Kick off the holiday weekend with us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for our Memorial Day Open House. Spend the afternoon exploring a curated selection of Saffron Fields wines while enjoying delicious catered bites and immersive sensory experiences designed to highlight the character of our wines.



Wander the vineyard, taste through a special lineup from our portfolio, and engage your senses as you discover the aromas, textures, and flavors that define Saffron Fields.

Join us for a relaxed and memorable start to summer in Oregon wine country!



Your ticket includes access to our featured wine tasting experience and catered bites. Guests $30 | complimentary for SFV Club Members

Fee: $30