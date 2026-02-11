|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd., Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036625323
|Email:
|sfvstaff@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|https://saffronfields.com/product/memorial-day-open-house
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Open House
Kick off the holiday weekend with us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for our Memorial Day Open House. Spend the afternoon exploring a curated selection of Saffron Fields wines while enjoying delicious catered bites and immersive sensory experiences designed to highlight the character of our wines.
Wander the vineyard, taste through a special lineup from our portfolio, and engage your senses as you discover the aromas, textures, and flavors that define Saffron Fields.
Join us for a relaxed and memorable start to summer in Oregon wine country!
Your ticket includes access to our featured wine tasting experience and catered bites. Guests $30 | complimentary for SFV Club Members
Fee: $30
A special selection of Saffron Fields wines, catered bites, and interactive sensory experiences