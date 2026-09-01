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Location:Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Map:909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
Website:https://amaterrawines.com/event-calendar/
All Dates:Sep 30, 2026 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Member’s Night at Amaterra Bend

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites Wine Club members to celebrate its monthly tradition created exclusively for them: Members’ Night! Amaterra is hosting the next event of the series on Wednesday, September 30, and will continue on the last Wednesday of every month.

All day long, Wine Club members can enjoy:
Special bottle and library pours with the option to purchase
5% off wine purchases to-go
Custom wine flights
Entry into a raffle for two Tower Theatre tickets and two pre-show glasses of wine

For Members’ Night, members can build their own custom wine flights using any wine on the menu and redeem their complimentary flight benefit as part of this personalized tasting experience. The Wine Club membership discount will be applied to guests members bring in on this day.

Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites Wine Club members to celebrate its monthly tradition created exclusively for them: Members’ Night! Amaterra is hosting the next event of the series on Wednesday, September 30, and will continue on the last Wednesday of every month.All day long, Wine Club members can enjoy:Special bottle and library pours with the option to purchase5% off wine purchases to-goCustom ...
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club 97703 909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
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