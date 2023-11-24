Meet the Makers Thanksgiving Artisan Market

Consider including us in your weekend plans. In addition to our November menu including the release of the Veterans Day release of 2020 Triomphe Signature 5-Bordeaux Blend, we'll have a lineup of select Oregon-made craft beer, live music, a place to gather, and a showcase of local artisans. See listings below



>>RSVPs are recommended but not required.

>>Food, wine & music!

- featured flights including craft winery Well Played Wines

- small plate options

- samples

- live music

- Meet the Makers on-site

Artisan Market: Friday, 12-6pm | Saturday, 12-6pm

Craft Wine Bar open till 8:30pm

Makers on site

> Brick & Twine Custom Gifts

> Flickering Candle Co

> Lucy Anne Smiles Jewelry Designs

> Ochoa’s Greens

> Well Played Wines

Artisan producers available for purchase:

> Rosie Mae’s Scratch Baking

> Poplandia Gourmet Popcorn

> Hygge Chocolate

> Miss Hannahs' Gourmet Popcorn



Historic Downtown Hillsboro has so much to offer in shops, galleries, eateries, and history in the walking district just outside our front door.

Plenty of parking in front of the winery, in the lot across the street, or take the MAX to the Hillsboro Central station.



You'll find us at the Winery on 4th, 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro

FAQs:

>>Are children allowed? Well-behaved children and dogs welcome.

>>Is food available? We have small plate options and outside food is welcome.

>>Do I need a reservation? Walk-ins are welcome. RSVPs are helpful.

>>No purchase is necessary to attend the market.



Wine Bar open:

Friday 12-8pm

Saturday 12-8pm

Location: 262 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro

Phone: 503-482-8466 (VINO)

email: info@resolucellars.com