Meet the Author-Gail Oberst

As part of Left Coast's ongoing Meet the Author series, Gail Oberst, local author and contributor to the Oregon Wine Press, shares her latest novel, Valkyrie Dance. Pour some wine, talk with the author and listen to her read from her fascinating tale of 1980s Anchorage Alaska. The story follows the life of a wildly impulsive preacher's daughter who escapes to the Great White North, becomes a stripper and finds herself entangled in a series of murders, one of which she could have prevented. Will she get out alive? Find out at this event best suited for adults, but not overtly libidinous. Books available for purchase can be signed by the author.