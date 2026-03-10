Meet the Artist: Erin Hanson

Join us at Saffron Fields Vineyard for a special Meet & Greet with SFV Artist-in-Residence Erin Hanson. This intimate event invites guests to connect with the artist currently featured in our tasting room and learn more about her creative process and inspiration.



Experience the intersection of art and wine while spending an afternoon surrounded by creativity and craftsmanship. Taste a curated selection of Saffron Fields' estate-grown wines as you explore Hanson's exceptional works in our award-winning tasting room.



Small bites will be provided throughout the event.





Who is Erin Hanson?



The creator of Open Impressionism, Erin Hanson's unique approach to oil painting has gained her millions of followers online and thousands of collectors worldwide. An artist since early childhood, Hanson took a break to study Biochemical Engineering at UC Berkeley. A rockclimbing trip to Nevada's Red Rock Canyon reignited her passion for painting, and she committed to creating one painting every week for the rest of her life. She has kept this promise to this day, making Hanson one of the most prolific artists in history. She has sold over 3,500 original oil paintings to enthusiastic collectors, and there is an ever-increasing demand for her originals due to her ingenuity and talent. Learn more here.



We are honored to have Erin Hanson's artwork in our tasting room, and we cannot wait to share it with you!

Fee: $0