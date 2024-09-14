 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/medicinal-plants-class/
All Dates:Jul 27, 2024 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Sep 14, 2024 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Medicinal Plants Class

Join Brooks' gardener, Shannon, to learn how to use plants medicinally. You’ll prepare and enjoy medicinal tea and learn how to utilize your home garden, no matter the size, to become a medicinal apothecary. You’ll also take home a medicinal tea blend and other goodies. Wine and snacks from the garden are included.

 

Fee: $40

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
