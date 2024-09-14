|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/medicinal-plants-class/
|All Dates:
Medicinal Plants Class
Join Brooks' gardener, Shannon, to learn how to use plants medicinally. You’ll prepare and enjoy medicinal tea and learn how to utilize your home garden, no matter the size, to become a medicinal apothecary. You’ll also take home a medicinal tea blend and other goodies. Wine and snacks from the garden are included.
Fee: $40