|Location:
|The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
|Map:
|900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
|Website:
|https://ritzcarltonportland.ipoolside.com/services/meadowruewinetableseriesrcportland
|All Dates:
Meadowrue Winemakers Series
November | Eola-Amity Hills AVA
Olive Hamilton Russell & Finite Cellars | November 1st & 2nd | 1-4 PM
Zena Crown Vineyard | November 5th (1 - 4 PM) & 6th (12 - 3 PM)
Iterum Wines | November 7th (12 - 3 PM) & November 8th (1 - 4 PM)
Lytle-Barnett | November 10th - 12th | 1 - 4 PM
Perkins Harter Wines | November 13th - 14th | 12 - 3 PM
Bethel Heights Vineyard | November 15th & 16th | 1 - 4 PM
Sun Break Wine | November 20th & 21st | 12 - 3 PM
Royer Vineyard | November 22nd & 23rd | 1 - 4 PM
Meliora Wine Co. | November 24th & 25th | 1 - 4 PM
Zenith Vineyard | November 29th & 30th | 1 - 4 PM
Join us at The Makers Table to discover acclaimed and distinctive wines from the Eola-Amity Hills AVA. Enjoy complimentary tastings, with wines available for purchase. Explore the Meadowrue Winemakers Series cale;ndar to discover upcoming winery features and tastings.