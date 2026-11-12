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Location:The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
Map:900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
Website:https://ritzcarltonportland.ipoolside.com/services/meadowruewinetableseriesrcportland
All Dates:Nov 1, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 2, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 5, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 6, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 8, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 10, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 11, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 12, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 14, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 15, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 16, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 20, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 21, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nov 22, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 23, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 24, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 25, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 29, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nov 30, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Meadowrue Winemakers Series

November | Eola-Amity Hills AVA

Olive Hamilton Russell & Finite Cellars | November 1st & 2nd | 1-4 PM
Zena Crown Vineyard | November 5th (1 - 4 PM) & 6th (12 - 3 PM)
Iterum Wines | November 7th (12 - 3 PM) & November 8th (1 - 4 PM)
Lytle-Barnett | November 10th - 12th | 1 - 4 PM
Perkins Harter Wines | November 13th - 14th | 12 - 3 PM
Bethel Heights Vineyard | November 15th & 16th | 1 - 4 PM
Sun Break Wine | November 20th & 21st | 12 - 3 PM
Royer Vineyard | November 22nd & 23rd | 1 - 4 PM
Meliora Wine Co. | November 24th & 25th | 1 - 4 PM
Zenith Vineyard | November 29th & 30th | 1 - 4 PM

Join us at The Makers Table to discover acclaimed and distinctive wines from the Eola-Amity Hills AVA. Enjoy complimentary tastings, with wines available for purchase. Explore the Meadowrue Winemakers Series cale;ndar to discover upcoming winery features and tastings.

The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
The Maker's Table at Meadowrue 97205 900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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