Location: The Maker's Table at Meadowrue Map: 900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205 Website: https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pdxrz-the-ritz-carlton-portland/overview/?nst=paid&cid=PAI_GLB0004YXE_GLE000BIMN_GLF000OETU&ppc=ppc&pId=ustbppc&gclid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65&gclsrc=3p.ds&msclkid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65 All Dates: Oct 18, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oct 19, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oct 20, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oct 21, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Oct 22, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Meadowrue Winemakers Series

Join us for a discovery of Argyle Winery, Oregon’s original sparkling wine house, founded in 1987. Explore a distinguished collection of estate-grown wines from the Dundee and Eola-Amity Hills, with complimentary tastings, curated flights and bottles available for purchase.



October 18–22 | 1–4 PM



Featured selections include the 2019 Estate Reserve Brut, 2021 SHV Blanc de Blanc and 2015 Extended Tirage.



