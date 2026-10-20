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Location:The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
Map:900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
Website:https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pdxrz-the-ritz-carlton-portland/overview/?nst=paid&cid=PAI_GLB0004YXE_GLE000BIMN_GLF000OETU&ppc=ppc&pId=ustbppc&gclid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65&gclsrc=3p.ds&msclkid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65
All Dates:Oct 18, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Oct 19, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Oct 20, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Oct 21, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Oct 22, 2026 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Meadowrue Winemakers Series

Join us for a discovery of Argyle Winery, Oregon’s original sparkling wine house, founded in 1987. Explore a distinguished collection of estate-grown wines from the Dundee and Eola-Amity Hills, with complimentary tastings, curated flights and bottles available for purchase.

October 18–22 | 1–4 PM

Featured selections include the 2019 Estate Reserve Brut, 2021 SHV Blanc de Blanc and 2015 Extended Tirage.

Join us for a discovery of Argyle Winery, Oregon’s original sparkling wine house, founded in 1987. Explore a distinguished collection of estate-grown wines from the Dundee and Eola-Amity Hills, with complimentary tastings, curated flights and bottles available for purchase.

The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
The Maker's Table at Meadowrue 97205 900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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