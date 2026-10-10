|Location:
|The Maker's Table at Meadowrue
|Map:
|900 SW Washington St., Portland, OR 97205
|Website:
|https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/pdxrz-the-ritz-carlton-portland/overview/?nst=paid&cid=PAI_GLB0004YXE_GLE000BIMN_GLF000OETU&ppc=ppc&pId=ustbppc&gclid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65&gclsrc=3p.ds&msclkid=037ec93754c01d678e1da39b46414d65
|All Dates:
Meadowrue Winemakers Series
Join us for a discovery of Argyle Winery, Oregon’s original sparkling wine house, founded in 1987. Explore a distinguished collection of estate-grown wines from the Dundee and Eola-Amity Hills, with complimentary tastings, curated flights and bottles available for purchase.
October 18–22 | 1–4 PM
Featured selections include the 2019 Estate Reserve Brut, 2021 SHV Blanc de Blanc and 2015 Extended Tirage.
Join us for a discovery of Argyle Winery, Oregon’s original sparkling wine house, founded in 1987. Explore a distinguished collection of estate-grown wines from the Dundee and Eola-Amity Hills, with complimentary tastings, curated flights and bottles available for purchase.