Location:Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
Map:500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
All Dates:Mar 8, 2019 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mar 9, 2019 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Mar 10, 2019 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

McMinnville Wine & Food Classic — Sip!

2019 MARKS THE 26TH YEAR THAT McMINNVILLE WINE & FOOD CLASSIC HAS ASSEMBLED 75 of the region’s best wineries as well as a variety of chefs, bakers, breweries, distilleries, artists, artisans, and musicians.

This year’s event combines a line-up of fresh, new offerings with tried and true favorites and gathers thousands of people together in celebration of local wine and cuisine…all for the benefit of children.

VISIT MACCLASSIC.ORG FOR EVENT, WINE COMPETITION & WINEMAKERS' DINNER DETAILS

McMinnville Wine & Food Classic is a 501c3 nonprofit organization supporting children’s education at St. James School.

EARLYBIRD DISCOUNTS

Purchase your ticket online before 1/31/19 and use the COUPON CODES on the ticket checkout page to receive your EARLYBIRD DISCOUNT!

BUY TICKETS ONLINE NOW AT
MACCLASSIC.ORG

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum
Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum 97128 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

