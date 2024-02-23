McMinnville Short Film Festival

McMinnville Short Film Festival is excited to announce the lineup for 2024, with over 100 short films from filmmakers all over the world screening in the heart of Oregon Wine Country February 23rd-25th. All films will showcase at the McMinnville Cinema followed by a Filmmaker Q&A.



Held annually each February in McMinnville, Oregon, the internationally recognized MSFF focuses on a range of narrative topics, including Native American, Drama, Comedy, Horror, Experimental, Animation, Environmental, and Documentary films. In addition to supporting their visiting filmmakers, they also promote and raise visibility for their local Willamette Valley and Pacific Northwest based filmmakers and strive to increase the collaborative dialogue between creative peers.

Fee: $8-$85