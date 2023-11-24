McMinnville Holiday Market

The McMinnville Holiday Market is returning to downtown McMinnville for its 9th annual event. We have curated 60 unique makers and producers from our region to bring a fun and festive holiday shopping experience to our guests.



Join us each day from 10:00am - 6:00pm at The Bindery Event Space for a truly special event that supports makers from McMinnville and the surrounding areas.



The market is open:

November 24th, 25th and 26th 10:00am - 6:00pm

December 15th, 16th and 17th 10:00am - 6:00pm

This is a free, family friendly event