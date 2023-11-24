 Calendar Home
The Bindery Event Space
610 NE 4th Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Nov 24, 2023 - Nov 26, 2023

McMinnville Holiday Market

The McMinnville Holiday Market is returning to downtown McMinnville for its 9th annual event. We have curated 60 unique makers and producers from our region to bring a fun and festive holiday shopping experience to our guests.

Join us each day from 10:00am - 6:00pm at The Bindery Event Space for a truly special event that supports makers from McMinnville and the surrounding areas.

The market is open:
November 24th, 25th and 26th 10:00am - 6:00pm
December 15th, 16th and 17th 10:00am - 6:00pm
This is a free, family friendly event

