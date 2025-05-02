|Location:
|Downtown
|Spring Wine Walk, Albany, Corvallis, Forest Grove, OR 97116
|7077389380
|parrawineco@gmail.com
|https://www.parrawineco.com/pop-ups
May Wine Walk events
Enjoy tastes from 22 different Oregon wineries and the ambiance and atmosphere of beautiful Downtown Albany at the Rotary Club of Albany’s Downtown Wine Walk, on Friday, May 2, 2025. Sample the latest vintages from local wineries as you stroll through downtown shops and restaurants
Fee: $Varies
Join us at the following Spring Wine Walks: Albaby, Corvallis, Forest Grove