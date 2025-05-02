 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown
Map:Spring Wine Walk, Albany, Corvallis, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 7077389380
Email:parrawineco@gmail.com
Website:https://www.parrawineco.com/pop-ups
All Dates:May 2, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Albany Wine Walk

May Wine Walk events

Enjoy tastes from 22 different Oregon wineries and the ambiance and atmosphere of beautiful Downtown Albany at the Rotary Club of Albany’s Downtown Wine Walk, on Friday, May 2, 2025. Sample the latest vintages from local wineries as you stroll through downtown shops and restaurants

 

Fee: $Varies

Join us at the following Spring Wine Walks: Albaby, Corvallis, Forest Grove

