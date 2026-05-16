May Mixology Class

🗓️ May 16th - 🕒 1PM-2PM - ✨ At Duck Pond Cellars in Dundee, OR



For just $30, enjoy an immersive experience that includes a goody bag, recipe cards, and light bites. Learn to crafted Cocktails: Honolulu Cocktail, Gin Fizz, Preakness Mocktails: Low DHOS High Divide



https://duckpondcellars.com/products/mixology-class-may

Fee: $30