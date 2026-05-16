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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 HWY 99W
All Dates:May 16, 2026 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

May Mixology Class

🗓️ May 16th - 🕒 1PM-2PM - ✨ At Duck Pond Cellars in Dundee, OR

For just $30, enjoy an immersive experience that includes a goody bag, recipe cards, and light bites. Learn to crafted Cocktails: Honolulu Cocktail, Gin Fizz, Preakness Mocktails: Low DHOS High Divide

https://duckpondcellars.com/products/mixology-class-may

 

Fee: $30

Mixology Class

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
May (2026)
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