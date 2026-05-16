|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 HWY 99W
|All Dates:
May Mixology Class
🗓️ May 16th - 🕒 1PM-2PM - ✨ At Duck Pond Cellars in Dundee, OR
For just $30, enjoy an immersive experience that includes a goody bag, recipe cards, and light bites. Learn to crafted Cocktails: Honolulu Cocktail, Gin Fizz, Preakness Mocktails: Low DHOS High Divide
https://duckpondcellars.com/products/mixology-class-may
Fee: $30
Mixology Class