Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/329978/the-daily-outlook-wine-tasting?date=2024-05-04&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:May 4, 2024 - May 11, 2024

May 4 - 11: Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers, this one's for you: enjoy one complimentary wine tasting when you show your badge.

Thank you for nurturing minds and inspiring futures. Cheers to you! 🍷📚

Reservations are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

 

Fee: $0

Knudsen Vineyards
