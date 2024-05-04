|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/329978/the-daily-outlook-wine-tasting?date=2024-05-04&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
May 4 - 11: Teacher Appreciation Week
Teachers, this one's for you: enjoy one complimentary wine tasting when you show your badge.
Thank you for nurturing minds and inspiring futures. Cheers to you! 🍷📚
Reservations are appreciated, walk-ins are welcome based on availability.
Fee: $0
