Mastery in the Details: Precision Meets Boldness

Embrace Your Inner Hero at Summit Vineyard.



Rise to the challenge at Summit Vineyard, where strength, skill, and creativity converge. Sharpen your focus with a guided archery lesson led by expert instructors, then immerse yourself in a sensory wine tasting led by our Winemaking Team, showcasing bold flavors and aromas that reflect the essence of our estate. Unleash your creativity as you design your own felt hat with the artisans of All Around Hat Co. and fuel your journey with a Proletariat Butchery-crafted lunch, perfectly paired with our wines. This is your moment to embrace your inner hero and savor an unforgettable experience.



What’s Included:

• Walk-around sensory wine tasting experience led by our Winemaking Team

• Guided archery lesson with expert instructors

• Felt hat-making experience with All Around Hat Co. (customize to fit your personality)

• Seated in the vineyards you’ll enjoy a crafted lunch by Proletariat Butchery, paired with Archery Summit wines