 Calendar Home
Location:Archery Summit Winery
Map:18599 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5037142030
Email:crimsonwine@colangelopr.com
Website:https://www.archerysummit.com/events/mastery-in-the-details-precision-meets-boldness/
All Dates:Jul 26, 2025 10:30 am - 12:00 pm ONLY July 26th

Mastery in the Details: Precision Meets Boldness

Embrace Your Inner Hero at Summit Vineyard.

Rise to the challenge at Summit Vineyard, where strength, skill, and creativity converge. Sharpen your focus with a guided archery lesson led by expert instructors, then immerse yourself in a sensory wine tasting led by our Winemaking Team, showcasing bold flavors and aromas that reflect the essence of our estate. Unleash your creativity as you design your own felt hat with the artisans of All Around Hat Co. and fuel your journey with a Proletariat Butchery-crafted lunch, perfectly paired with our wines. This is your moment to embrace your inner hero and savor an unforgettable experience.

What’s Included:
• Walk-around sensory wine tasting experience led by our Winemaking Team
• Guided archery lesson with expert instructors
• Felt hat-making experience with All Around Hat Co. (customize to fit your personality)
• Seated in the vineyards you’ll enjoy a crafted lunch by Proletariat Butchery, paired with Archery Summit wines

Embrace Your Inner Hero at Summit Vineyard.Rise to the challenge at Summit Vineyard, where strength, skill, and creativity converge. Sharpen your focus with a guided archery lesson led by expert instructors, then immerse yourself in a sensory wine tasting led by our Winemaking Team, showcasing bold flavors and aromas that reflect the essence of our estate. Unleash your creativity as you design your ...
Archery Summit Winery
Archery Summit Winery 18599 18599 NE Archery Summit Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable