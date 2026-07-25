Mastery in the Details – Craft to Cuisine

At Archery Summit, we believe that true mastery is found in the nuances—the precision of a bow, the hand of a craftsman, and the soul of the Dundee Hills. We invite you to step into the heart of our estate for an immersive daytime experience that celebrates the heritage of the craft and the thrill of the mark.



The Itinerary

The Art of the Brim: Your journey begins with All Around Hat Co. Under their expert guidance, you will design and personalize a custom felt Archery Summit hat. This is a rare opportunity to create a signature heirloom that reflects your own character and the rugged elegance of our terroir.



The Vineyard Walk & Tasting with Winemaker Kim Abrahams: Step into the vines with our Estate Winemaker, Kim Abrahams. As you walk the rows of our volcanic soils, you will enjoy a curated tasting of our world-class Pinots, gaining a deep understanding of the mastery required to move from vine to glass.



The Archer’s Mark: A Friendly Competition: In a nod to our namesake, we invite you to test your focus and form. We will host a lighthearted archery competition on the estate grounds, a chance to hone your skills and claim your place among the masters of the day.



The Summit Table: Gather for a curated, communal lunch designed to celebrate the season’s finest flavors. This family-style feast is crafted to pair perfectly with our estate wines, offering a moment of shared connection in the heart of the Dundee Hills.



Ticket includes lunch, wine, activities and $50 towards a purchase during the event





Fee: $395 per guest | Club savings applies towards ticket price & wine purchases (up to 4 tickets per membership)