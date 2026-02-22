 Calendar Home
Location:Near the Port of Newport
Map:2126 SE Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365
Website:https://www.newportchamber.org/newport-seafood-wine-festival/
All Dates:Feb 19, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Feb 20, 2026 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Feb 21, 2026 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Feb 22, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Marr Cellars at the Newport Seafood/Wine Festival

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to the beautiful Oregon Coast February 19 - 22, 2026. Wine and seafood enthusiasts have flocked to Newport for 49 years to enjoy the bounty of Oregon’s coast seafood and premier wineries.

 

Fee: $varies

Come sample Marr Cellars wine at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival!

