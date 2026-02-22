|Location:
|Near the Port of Newport
|Map:
|2126 SE Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365
|Website:
|https://www.newportchamber.org/newport-seafood-wine-festival/
|All Dates:
Marr Cellars at the Newport Seafood/Wine Festival
The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to the beautiful Oregon Coast February 19 - 22, 2026. Wine and seafood enthusiasts have flocked to Newport for 49 years to enjoy the bounty of Oregon’s coast seafood and premier wineries.
Fee: $varies
Come sample Marr Cellars wine at the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival!