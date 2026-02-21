Location: Near the Port of Newport Map: 2126 SE Marine Science Drive, Newport, OR 97365 Website: https://www.newportchamber.org/newport-seafood-wine-festival/ All Dates: Feb 19, 2026 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Feb 20, 2026 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Feb 21, 2026 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Feb 22, 2026 10:00 am - 4:00 pm



Marr Cellars at the Newport Seafood/Wine Festival

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to the beautiful Oregon Coast February 19 - 22, 2026. Wine and seafood enthusiasts have flocked to Newport for 49 years to enjoy the bounty of Oregon’s coast seafood and premier wineries.

Fee: $varies