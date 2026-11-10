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Location:Camino
Map:312 Ferry st, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-544-9803
Email:camino.or25@gmail.com
Website:https://square.link/u/QTIclMdb
All Dates:Nov 12, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Marr Cellar and Camino's Wine Maker Dinner

Marr Cellars and Camino's in Dayton are joining forces for an exceptional Winemakers Dinner. Your ticket includes a seated four-course meal expertly paired with five wines. These two family-run businesses offer a memorable exploration of food and wine pairings.

 

Fee: $120

Marr Cellars and Camino's in Dayton are joining forces for an exceptional Winemakers Dinner. Your ticket includes a seated four-course meal expertly paired with five wines. These two family-run businesses offer a memorable exploration of food and wine pairings.

Camino
Camino 97114 312 Ferry st, Dayton, OR 97114
November (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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