|Location:
|Camino
|Map:
|312 Ferry st, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-544-9803
|Email:
|camino.or25@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://square.link/u/QTIclMdb
|All Dates:
Marr Cellar and Camino's Wine Maker Dinner
Marr Cellars and Camino's in Dayton are joining forces for an exceptional Winemakers Dinner. Your ticket includes a seated four-course meal expertly paired with five wines. These two family-run businesses offer a memorable exploration of food and wine pairings.
Fee: $120
Marr Cellars and Camino's in Dayton are joining forces for an exceptional Winemakers Dinner. Your ticket includes a seated four-course meal expertly paired with five wines. These two family-run businesses offer a memorable exploration of food and wine pairings.