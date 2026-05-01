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Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Email:events@avwine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/auroracolonyvineyardsandwinery/event/598755/live-music-act-2-duo
All Dates:May 29, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Mark Seymour LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.
Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.

Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!

Mark Seymour LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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