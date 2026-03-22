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Location:Fairsing Vineyard
Map:21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5035608266
Email:Kate@fairsingvineyard.com
Website:http://www.fairsingvineyard.com
All Dates:Mar 22, 2026 - Apr 30, 2026 Closed Monday and Tuesday

March "High-Low" Food Pairing

A culinary pairing that’s ideal for spring!

Enjoy Fairsing’s “on trend” pairing, combining the rich and nutty flavor of caviar, the cool, tangy creaminess of crème fraîche, and the salty crunch of gourmet potato chips.

This trio unites Torres Gourmet Potato Chips, Portland’s own Cowbell Cheese Crème Fraîche, and Osetra Caviar - it's a pitch-perfect pairing with Fairsing's current wine flight.

Enjoy all of the culinary options at Fairsing Vineyard.

Open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

An optional High-Low Pairing of Gourmet Potato Chips, Crème Fraîche, and Osetra Caviar.

Fairsing Vineyard
Fairsing Vineyard 21455 21455 NE Burkett Hill Road, Yamhill, OR 97148
March (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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