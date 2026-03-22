March "High-Low" Food Pairing

A culinary pairing that’s ideal for spring!



Enjoy Fairsing’s “on trend” pairing, combining the rich and nutty flavor of caviar, the cool, tangy creaminess of crème fraîche, and the salty crunch of gourmet potato chips.



This trio unites Torres Gourmet Potato Chips, Portland’s own Cowbell Cheese Crème Fraîche, and Osetra Caviar - it's a pitch-perfect pairing with Fairsing's current wine flight.



Enjoy all of the culinary options at Fairsing Vineyard.



Open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.