March "High-Low" Food Pairing

March is made for Chardonnay!



In our tasting room, the first two weeks in March, enjoy the option of a full flight of Fairsing Chardonnay, with vintages of our signature Chardonnay, the barrel-select McCarthy Chardonnay, and our newly released sparkling, the 2022 Vintage Blanc de Blanc.



With a nod to our Irish heritage, enjoy a “High-Low” pairing of gourmet Torres Potato Chips, Osetra Caviar, and crème fraîche from Cowbell Cheese.



It’s a little March madness of our own, combining the rich and nutty flavor of caviar, the cool, tangy creaminess of crème fraîche, and the salty crunch of gourmet potato chips.



This symphony of flavors is available as an addition to any of our tasting experiences from March 1 – 15.



The option of Torres potato chips and crème fraîche is $10. Combine with Osetra Caviar (half ounce) for a total of $35.