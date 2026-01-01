March Live w/Chris Baron Music

CHRIS BARON MUSIC brings completely original & strikingly suave folk music featuring Chris Baron on guitar, banjo & uke and Debbie Stuart on cello. This duo is high energy, and will be sure to get you dancing and tapping along!



We offer an array of estate wines, charcuterie and lovely menu specials. Our Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. Non-alcoholic beverages also available. No reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! Cheers!