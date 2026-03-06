|Location:
|Black Dog Vineyard
|Map:
|8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|971-281-6892
|Email:
|info@theblackdogvineyard.com
|Website:
|https://lemelsonvineyards.com/club-share-march/
|All Dates:
March Club Share
In March, we will have a Wine Club Share with 8 different wineries and vineyards in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Stop in at Black Dog Vineyard to pick-up your stamp card and start your wine adventure there!
Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastings at these two wineries. Black Dog Vineyard is your starting point for this Wine Club Share.
If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!
Members Only Wine Club Share - 8 Yamhill-Carlton Wineries, March 1 -31, 2026