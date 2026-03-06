March Club Share

In March, we will have a Wine Club Share with 8 different wineries and vineyards in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Stop in at Black Dog Vineyard to pick-up your stamp card and start your wine adventure there!



Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastings at these two wineries. Black Dog Vineyard is your starting point for this Wine Club Share.



If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!