 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 971-281-6892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:https://lemelsonvineyards.com/club-share-march/
All Dates:Mar 6, 2026 - Mar 31, 2026

March Club Share

In March, we will have a Wine Club Share with 8 different wineries and vineyards in the Yamhill-Carlton AVA. Stop in at Black Dog Vineyard to pick-up your stamp card and start your wine adventure there!

Present your membership card and enjoy 15% off bottles and two complimentary tastings at these two wineries. Black Dog Vineyard is your starting point for this Wine Club Share.

If you aren't a member yet, now's a great time to join the Woof Pack!

Members Only Wine Club Share - 8 Yamhill-Carlton Wineries, March 1 -31, 2026

Black Dog Vineyard
Black Dog Vineyard 97111 8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, OR 97111
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable