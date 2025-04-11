|Location:
|Maragas Winery
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
|Phone:
|541-546-5464
|Email:
|info@maragaswinery.com
|Website:
|https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/high-desert-horror-and-the-lava-lake-murders
|All Dates:
Maragas Winery Theater - High Desert Horror
This show is much more than just a theatrical event... it’s an immersive experience. Based on real events, we enact the story of Ray Van Buren Jackson and his 8 victims whose lives he brought to an untimely and tragic end. Great wine, tasty nosh, a fab acting crew, and hip surroundings.
There stalked a predator among the primitive young towns on the Oregon High Desert. Hidden behind a veil of legitimacy, he was never caught, never arrested and only ever slightly suspected of his horrific crimes. Only now, looking through the dusty lens of history, does a grim picture come together... a picture of Oregon's first serial killer.
Developed by Clark Week Productions and the Deschutes Historical Museum, and brought to you by Maragas Winery
Doors Open at 6:15pm and show starts at 7:00pm
Fee: $35
Much more than just a theatrical event... it’s an immersive experience.