Maragas Winery Theater - High Desert Horror

This show is much more than just a theatrical event... it’s an immersive experience. Based on real events, we enact the story of Ray Van Buren Jackson and his 8 victims whose lives he brought to an untimely and tragic end. Great wine, tasty nosh, a fab acting crew, and hip surroundings.



There stalked a predator among the primitive young towns on the Oregon High Desert. Hidden behind a veil of legitimacy, he was never caught, never arrested and only ever slightly suspected of his horrific crimes. Only now, looking through the dusty lens of history, does a grim picture come together... a picture of Oregon's first serial killer.



Developed by Clark Week Productions and the Deschutes Historical Museum, and brought to you by Maragas Winery



Doors Open at 6:15pm and show starts at 7:00pm

Fee: $35