Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
Phone: 541-546-5464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/high-desert-horror-and-the-lava-lake-murders
All Dates:Apr 11, 2025 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Maragas Winery Theater - High Desert Horror

This show is much more than just a theatrical event... it’s an immersive experience.  Based on real events, we enact the story of Ray Van Buren Jackson and his 8 victims whose lives he brought to an untimely and tragic end.  Great wine, tasty nosh, a fab acting crew, and hip surroundings.

There stalked a predator among the primitive young towns on the Oregon High Desert. Hidden behind a veil of legitimacy, he was never caught, never arrested and only ever slightly suspected of his horrific crimes. Only now, looking through the dusty lens of history, does a grim picture come together... a picture of Oregon's first serial killer. 

Developed by Clark Week Productions and the Deschutes Historical Museum, and brought to you by Maragas Winery 

Doors Open at 6:15pm and show starts at 7:00pm

 

Fee: $35

