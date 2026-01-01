Malbec in the City

We are bringing together producers who have wines made with Malbec grapes grown right here in Oregon.



The Malbec in the City! team is creating a fun consumer event on Saturday, April 19th in Portland at the Castaway. Where you can enjoy and purchase Malbecs home grown here in Oregon!



Malbec in the City! creates an opportunity to explore, meet producers, and learn about unique Malbec wines with unexpected tastings, food pairings, tango dancing and live music!



VIP $80 (12pm - 1 pm): Be the first to kick the party off with us and beat the lines by getting the VIP ticket. Get a head start with these Malbec producers, and be the first to put your order in with some local food trucks.



General Admission $65 (1pm - 5pm): Get your general admission tickets which will include one glass (per ticket purchase) for tasting.



Early Bird General Admission $50 (1pm -5pm): Available to purchase until March 30th, get your general admission tickets which will include one glass (per ticket purchase) for tasting.



Must have I.D. present at check-in

ADA accessible space

Zero proof options will be available

Street parking available surrounding venue

Fee: $50-$80