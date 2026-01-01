 Calendar Home
Location:Castaway Portland
Map:1900 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209
Email:info@malbecinthecity.com
Website:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malbec-in-the-city-tickets-1264407680409?aff=erelexpmlt
All Dates:Apr 19, 2026 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Malbec in the City

We are bringing together producers who have wines made with Malbec grapes grown right here in Oregon.

The Malbec in the City! team is creating a fun consumer event on Saturday, April 19th in Portland at the Castaway. Where you can enjoy and purchase Malbecs home grown here in Oregon!

Malbec in the City! creates an opportunity to explore, meet producers, and learn about unique Malbec wines with unexpected tastings, food pairings, tango dancing and live music!

VIP $80 (12pm - 1 pm): Be the first to kick the party off with us and beat the lines by getting the VIP ticket. Get a head start with these Malbec producers, and be the first to put your order in with some local food trucks.

General Admission $65 (1pm - 5pm): Get your general admission tickets which will include one glass (per ticket purchase) for tasting.

Early Bird General Admission $50 (1pm -5pm): Available to purchase until March 30th, get your general admission tickets which will include one glass (per ticket purchase) for tasting.

Must have I.D. present at check-in
ADA accessible space
Zero proof options will be available
Street parking available surrounding venue

 

Fee: $50-$80

Join us for our 4th annual Malbec In the City event!

Castaway Portland
Castaway Portland 97209 1900 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209
April (2026)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable