Malbec in the City

Join us for Malbec in The City! - a fabulous wine tasting event happening on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Castaway Portland, located on Northwest 18th Avenue in beautiful Portland, OR, USA.



Indulge in a delightful afternoon filled with the rich flavors and aromas of Malbec, the famous red wine varietal. Whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or simply curious about exploring new tastes, this event offers a unique opportunity to sip and savor some of the finest Malbec wines from Oregon.



Immerse yourself in a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere while enjoying the company of fellow wine enthusiasts. Engage in conversations with knowledgeable winery members who will guide you through the tasting experience, sharing interesting facts and stories about the featured wines.



Discover the diverse profiles of different Malbecs, from bold and full-bodied to elegant and velvety, as you sample a curated selection of wines from renowned vineyards. Enhance your wine knowledge and find new favorites to enjoy on future occasions.



Don't miss out on this memorable event! Grab your friends, embrace the urban charm of Portland, and join us for an afternoon of wine, laughter, and good company at Malbec in The City!

Fee: $65-$100