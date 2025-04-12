|Location:
Kriselle Cellars
|Map:
12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
541-830-8466
|Email:
nora@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|All Dates:
Malbec Celebration
Malbec Celebration – April 12th & 13th
In anticipation of Malbec World Day (April 17th), Kriselle Cellars is dedicating the weekend of April 12th - 13th to one of our most beloved red wines! Stop by the Tasting Room to enjoy a special Malbec-paired pizza and savor the bold, rich flavors of this varietal.
Free