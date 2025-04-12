Malbec Celebration

Malbec Celebration – April 12th & 13th



In anticipation of Malbec World Day (April 17th), Kriselle Cellars is dedicating the weekend of April 12th - 13th to one of our most beloved red wines! Stop by the Tasting Room to enjoy a special Malbec-paired pizza and savor the bold, rich flavors of this varietal.





Fee: $Free