Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Rd
All Dates:Apr 12, 2025 - Apr 13, 2025

Malbec Celebration

Malbec Celebration – April 12th & 13th

In anticipation of Malbec World Day (April 17th), Kriselle Cellars is dedicating the weekend of April 12th - 13th to one of our most beloved red wines! Stop by the Tasting Room to enjoy a special Malbec-paired pizza and savor the bold, rich flavors of this varietal.

 

Fee: $Free

Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
