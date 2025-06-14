 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-8520
Email:tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
Website:https://argylewinery.com/events/makers-market-fathers-day/
All Dates:Jun 14, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Makers Market: Father’s Day at Argyle Winery

Join Us for Argyle’s Makers Market — A Day of Local Finds & Summer Vibes

Free event!

Join us for Argyle’s Makers Market—a summer afternoon of local finds and laid-back charm. This free event brings together some of our favorite regional artisans and producers, from handcrafted leather goods to small-batch coffee, farm-fresh goods, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Whether you’re shopping for Father’s Day or indulging in something for yourself, it’s the perfect excuse to explore, sip, and enjoy. Enjoy Argyle gear, glass pours, and a curated selection of vendors including Orox Leather Co., Blue Star Donuts, Exilior Coffee, and Source Farms.

Don’t forget to make your reservation for your tasting after you enjoy shopping with our local vendors.

