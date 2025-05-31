Magic in the Mountains

The Chehalem Mountains Winegrowers are pleased to announce the annual Magic in the Mountains wine tasting event returns on Saturday, May 31, from 1-4 pm at the Allison Inn & Spa in Newberg, Oregon. This highly anticipated tasting event will showcase wines from 36 Chehalem Mountains’ wineries, paired with live music and delectable bites from four local purveyors.



Magic in the Mountains is an opportunity for wine enthusiasts to discover the region’s complexity through the 72 different wines each highlighting the success and breadth of the Chehalem Mountains from original producers to the rising stars. Wine enthusiasts will get a taste of the past, present, and future of Chehalem Mountains while enjoying live music from musician Steve Hale.



Located just 35 minutes from Portland, the Chehalem Mountains are the gateway to Oregon’s prestigious Willamette Valley, home to some of Oregon’s most historic and acclaimed vineyards. The region features a unique blend of marine sedimentary, volcanic, and loess soils, creating ideal conditions for more than 250 vineyards and wineries. The area’s two nested AVAs, Ribbon Ridge and the Laurelwood District, further define this diverse growing region.



Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 31, 1-4 pm

Location: The Allison Inn & Spa

Ticket Price: $75/person (includes access to 72 different wines and food bites from four local purveyors)



36 Featured Wineries: Adelsheim, Alloro Vineyard, Anacreon Winery, Appassionata Estate, Bacus Vineyards, Balsall Creek Vineyard, Bells Up Winery, Benza Vineyard, Bergstrom, Blakeslee Vineyard, Chehalem Winery, Cho Wines, Compris Vineyard, de Lancellotti Family Vineyards, Elk Cove Vineyards, Figgins Family/Toil Oregon, Flaneur, Freja Cellars, Gemini Vineyard, Hamacher Wines, Hawks View Winery, Jachter Family Wines, Lachini Vineyards, Longplay Wine, Lundeen Wines, Oliver Springs Vineyard, Ponzi Vineyards, Rain Dance Vineyards, Raptor Ridge, Rex Hill, Ridgecrest, ROCO Winery, Ruby Vineyard, Sealionne, Sidereus, and Six Peaks Winery.



Four Featured Purveyors:

The JORY

Biscuit & Pickles

Proletariat Butchery

Lemon & Olive

